Exclusive Interview with President and CEO of Kronos Bio

Over the past month we’ve heard about several promising drugs being used to treat coronavirus patients. So far none of them have been approved by the FDA, but that could be very close to changing. One of those drugs is Remdesivir.

Doctor Norbert Bischofberger is one of the developers of Tamiflu, a former key executive at Gilead Sciences and current President and CEO of Kronos Bio. He also worked on developing Remdesivir.

Our very own Gino LaMont talked to Dr. Bischofberger about the potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19.