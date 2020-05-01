Local rally calls for Coachella Valley to reopen

Between honks and cheers, rally participants made their message known.

“Really this is part of a national rally that we are in support of our country, our liberties, our freedoms and to open our country back up,” said Rod Garcia, the rally organizer.

This rally was led after an Open Coachella Valley demonstration on Sunday.

“For those of us who feel healthy and well we want to be able to go out anywhere we want. We want to travel, stay in hotels, eat in restaurants,” said Marie Colangelo.

The group started in downtown Palm Springs and was met by police and some unhappy store owners.

“We still have it in place that we don’t have gatherings of ten or more, everyone should wear a face mask. These people who are coming out here I don’t think anyone is from Palm Springs, much less a business owner from Palm Springs,” said Christine Tringali Nunes, an owner of the Palm Springs UPS.

The group didn’t stay in the area long befre they rode as a caravan to the Republican headquarters in La Qunita.

“When we first started we had less vehicles than this, so we’re really happy that people joined us along the way,” said Garcia.

And the group believes that with restrictions, certain businesses should be able to reopen.

“We’re willing to be socially distant and wear a mask when we go in” “small stores don’t get that kind of volume so you know they’re already struggling those small stores, so I don’t understand why they were singled out as to be closed,” said Garcia