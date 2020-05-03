Create Center still donating PPE despite recent burglary

The Create Center For the Arts has been donating PPE to healthcare workers and the community at no cost.

Recently, someone broke into their facility.

“They took the administrative computer, they took our point of sales system with all of our inventory in it, they took our cash donation box with about $800 in it that was destined to buy supplies for our project,” said Debra Mumm, the owner of Create.

Fortunately, the thieves left behind the items that allow for them to continue donating to those in need, their 3-D printers.

“We had some security measures in place here but everybody got a little nervous. We have a lot of valuable equipment that is not easily replaced. Those machines are so valuable so they were relocated temporarily,” said Mumm.

Many non-essential businesses have voiced concerns over leaving shops empty and uncovered during the pandemic, but cities like Palm Springs have banned boarding up store windows.

“Having to board it up gives us no idea what’s happening internally, gives us no idea if someone is squatting internally and should there be a fire makes it extremely difficult for us to have access,” said Chief Reyes with the Palm Springs Police Department.

While Palm Desert doesn’t have a formal ban in place, both cities say now is the time for owners to improve their security systems.

“Make sure it’s operational, the lenses are clean and facing appropriate angles. Evaluate whether you should add more cameras to cover more area of the business,” said Chief Reyes.

The City of Palm Springs is also partnering with their chamber of commerce to allow businesses to pick up free banners that say open for business.

The Create Center is working with local police to learn more about their break in, but say they’re still creating masks and shields despite the recent loss.

“I got a text from a doctor at Eisenhower hospital saying thank you for what you’re doing we can tell you that you have saved lives at my hospital,” said Mumm.

The Create Center staff says donations are always helpful during this time.

They’rea also in need of volunteers to deliver masks to those at risk, you can call (760) 834-8318 or visit their website to sign up.