Big Rig Crash Causes Major Traffic Delay in Coachella

A major traffic delay in Coachella Monday evening after two semi’s were involved in a crash.

The crash happened on State Route 86 near Avenue 50 around 2:30pm.

Cal Fire says 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled and one person declined treatment.

Traffic Collision w/Fuel Spill in Coachella – RPTD @ 2:32 P.M. 86 Expressway near Avenue 50. 2 semi trucks involved w/100 gallons diesel fuel spilled. 1 pt evaluated & declined further treatment. 1 CHIEF OFFICER, 3 ENGINES, HAZMAT AND @RivCoEH en route. #ExpresswayINCIDENT pic.twitter.com/wjV6bbHqpy — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 4, 2020

The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time.