Big Rig Overturns on I-10 in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT (CNS) – An eastbound big rig overturned and smashed into the center guard rail on Interstate 10 in Palm Desert Monday, triggering a multi-vehicle crash that disrupted traffic in both directions and left at least one person with minor injuries.

The crash was reported about 3 a.m. between Cook and Washington streets, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers at the scene reported that the big rig destroyed the center guard rail and was blocking lanes in both directions. Two other vehicles were also involved, according to the CHP.

After coming to a stop, the big rig leaked about 80 gallons of oil onto the roadway, and a hazardous materials unit was sent to clean up the spill.