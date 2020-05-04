`The Rise of Skywalker’ Begins Streaming on Disney+

BURBANK (CNS) – “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” begins streaming on Disney+ Monday, two months earlier than originally scheduled to coincide with what fans have dubbed “Star Wars” Day.

The addition of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” means all nine films in the Skywalker saga will be available for streaming on one site for the first time.

The eight-episode documentary series “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” also begins streaming Monday on Disney+. Each episode explores a different facet of the first live-action “Star Wars” television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau, the creator and executive producer of “The Mandalorian.”

The final episode of the animated series, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” also begins streaming on Disney+ Monday.

May 4 became known as “Star Wars” Day thanks to a line in the original film, “May the Force be with you.”