Video of Indio Woman Harassing Street Vendor Circles Social Media

A video began circling social media over the weekend after a woman in Indio started harassing a street vendor in the area of Avenue 42 and Glass Drive.

The man was selling little knickknacks with flowers in them when the woman claimed he was promoting lawlessness and she didn’t want him in her neighborhood.

“You go to Indian Wells and you don’t see lawlessness,” the woman in the video said, “it brings down quality of life.”

She also exclaimed that the cops were coming.

The video was posted on Instagram and as of Monday evening it had close to 36,000 views.

We talked to the woman who recorded the now viral video and she said the woman was in the mans face and it looked like he needed help.

“At least we gave him a little break when we asked her ‘hey what are you doing to him, why do you feel like you can do that,'” said the woman we talked to.

She also said she has seen the man selling things around the area several times and that he’s always in good spirits and not bothering anyone.

NBC Palm Springs has not confirmed what else happened before or after the video was taken.

Our crews did go to the area several time to look for the man, but did not see him.