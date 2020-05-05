Riverside County Opens Eight New Testing Sites

Riverside County residents who want to be tested for coronavirus will be able to choose among eight new testing sites being offered by state health officials starting Wednesday.

The locations, which are spread throughout the county, are in addition to the four drive-up testing sites – Perris, Indio, Riverside and Lake Elsinore – that are operated by Riverside County health officials.

The new sites are being operated by OptumServe, a firm hired by the state to conduct testing, and each location can process up to 132 people daily. The service is free and those wanting to be tested can be asymptomatic, but must have an appointment.

“One of our key initiatives is to test as many people as possible and these new sites, combined with the testing we have already been able to complete through our county-run locations, will provide a good measure of what is happening with the spread of coronavirus,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of Riverside University Health System – Public Health.

Appointments can be made online by going to https://lhi.care/covidtesting or those without internet access can call 888-634-1123. Testing is available for everyone, regardless of insurance or immigration status, and is no cost to the resident.

“Testing is a top priority of Riverside County and the State of California, and I am pleased with this incredible partnership with the state to expand testing,” said Riverside County Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “I am particularly glad we will have testing sites in Desert Hot Springs and Mecca, two communities with high need and essential workers on the front lines. Testing is for everyone, regardless of immigration status, and it is free. I encourage everyone to make an appointment, get tested and help our county and state continue to make progress on this crucial aspect of our coronavirus efforts.”

Riverside County leads the state in testing among other more populous counties, having tested more than two percent of the population. The number of confirmed cases in Riverside County is partly connected to the larger percentage of testing.

The following locations will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment only:

Mead Valley Senior Center Nellie Weaver Hall

21091 Rider St., Suite 102 3737 Crestview

Perris, CA 92570 Norco, CA 92860

Moses Schaffer Community Center Mecca Boys and Girls Club

21565 Steele Peak 91391 66th Ave.

Perris, CA 92570 Mecca, CA 92254

Jurupa Valley Fleet Center

5293 Mission Boulevard

Riverside, CA 92509

The following locations will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Lozano Community Center Noble Creek Community Center

12-800 West Arroyo 390 W. Oak Valley Parkway

Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240 Beaumont, CA 92223

Valle Vista Community Center

43935 E. Acacia Ave.

Hemet, CA 92544

Press Release from Riverside County Public Health.#Brea