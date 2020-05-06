Department of Environmental Health Allows Community Pools to Reopen

The Riverside County Department of Environmental Health has decided to allow managers, HOAs and residents to make responsible decisions for the potential use of community pools and spas.

Pools, spas and barbecue areas were closed by the department last month in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

If a property management company or HOA decides to open their pools, then certain recommendations are in place.

The recommendations include:

CREATE A DISINFECTION PLAN

Create a written disinfection plan that identifies frequently touched surfaces, a schedule, and designated person to complete disinfection tasks

Use an EPA approved disinfectant on commonly touched surfaces, including but not limited to:

o Pool Area – gate, latch, tables, chairs, drinking fountain, pool handrails, and countertops

o Shared Restroom – door handles, light switches, faucets, latches, and dispensers

POST SIGNAGE

Post signage reminding residents to wash their hands frequently with soap and water, cover coughs and sneezes, and to avoid the pool area if they are experiencing symptoms of illness including a fever of 100°F or above, sore throat, runny nose, chills, not feeling well, sneezing, coughing, abdominal pain, or diarrhea

IMPLEMENT PHYSICAL DISTANCING PROTOCOLS AND HAND HYGIENE RECOMMENDATIONS

Six feet separation is required, and swimmers should limit themselves to lanes

No large groups or pool parties allowed. Families are permitted from the same household

Implement scheduled time slots for use on the busiest days to control the flow of users

Close the spa or limit use to 1 person or household at a time (post signage)

Lounge chairs and/or tables should be properly distanced. If they cannot be distanced, they should be secured and stored

Remind residents to wear a cloth face covering when traveling through common areas of the property where it may not be possible to maintain physical distancing, including to and from the pool, barbeque area, and shared restrooms

Provide, or ask that residents bring hand sanitizer

Frequently check shared restrooms to ensure they are stocked with hand soap and paper towels

There is no evidence that the virus can be spread to humans through the use of pools and spas.

Mayor of La Quinta, Linda Evans, announced Wednesday that the city is allowing the use of pool and spas, effective immediately. She mentions that no large groups or parties are allowed unless proper social distancing takes place.

“This applies to community pool, HOAs, and apartment complexes,” said Evans, ” This does not yet apply to Fritz Burns Pool in Lq, as the council and staff need to evaluate operation and safety guidelines before reopening.”

“We will continue to push forward for our residents to play and work in a safe manner for all,” added Evans.