Vegetation Fire Grows 90-100 Acres, Closes Part of SR 62 Between Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree

UPDATE 2:30 PM: SBCFD says the blaze is now at 90-100 acres.
ORIGINAL: A vegetation fire shut down part of State-Route 62 between Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree.
According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the fire was reported around 11:54 Monday morning and started at 5-6 acres before quickly spreading to 50-70 acres with potential of 100+ acres.
Fire officials say the blaze is moving north towards 29 Palms Highway.
SR 62 is closed both directions between Yucca Mesa Road and Sunny Vista Road for an unknown duration.
This story is developing.