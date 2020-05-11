Vegetation Fire Grows 90-100 Acres, Closes Part of SR 62 Between Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree

UPDATE 2:30 PM: SBCFD says the blaze is now at 90-100 acres.

#LaContentaFire (Update): Fire estimated at 90-100 acres, forward progress has slowed. @CALFIREBDU , National Park Service assisting. Combat Center Fire providing sta coverage. pic.twitter.com/ZswNenvFJa — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 11, 2020

ORIGINAL: A vegetation fire shut down part of State-Route 62 between Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the fire was reported around 11:54 Monday morning and started at 5-6 acres before quickly spreading to 50-70 acres with potential of 100+ acres.

Fire officials say the blaze is moving north towards 29 Palms Highway.

Joshua Tree (Update): BC138 La Cententa IC advising fire at 50-70 acres potential for 100+. Resource order placed for additional Brush engines, water tenders, dozer & hand crews. Fire moving north currently holding at 29Palms hwy. Fire currently in Co jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/rDuFIYggim — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 11, 2020

SR 62 is closed both directions between Yucca Mesa Road and Sunny Vista Road for an unknown duration.

This story is developing.