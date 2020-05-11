JFK Nurses Honored at NYSE Closing Bell

Three John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital nurses were honored Monday at the New York Stock Exchange closing bell.

Patricia Gates, Rosa Sanchez and Anabell Sanchez are ED Nurses at JFK.

Today we recognize Patricia Gates, Rosa Sanchez and Anabell Sanchez from Tenet Healthcare’s JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio, CA. https://t.co/Ss80Qf8cvn — NYSE 🏛 (@NYSE) May 11, 2020

“It’s Nurses Week, and Tenet Healthcare honors the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale, whose spirit inspires when we need it most,” read the background.

The NYSE announced last month they wanted to thank heroes all around the world.

