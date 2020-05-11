Local gyms and salons ready to reopen during Phase 3

Staff at Studio M Salon and Spa in Palm Springs is ready to get back to work.

“We’re still waiting for some shipments to come in of PPE’s and we’re really just taking all of the steps to get reopened,” Justine Selz, manager of Salon M Salon and Spa.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says he has concerns over close-contact businesses.

“This whole thing started, the first community spread, in a nail salon. I just want to remind you, remind everybody, of that, I’m very worried,” said Gov. Newsom during a daily address on May 8.

Hair stylists, nail salons and gyms are part of phase 3 in the governors plan to reopen at a later date, Justine says she already has a plan in place.

“As far as the salon side, we’ll have longer sanitation time between clients. They’ll have to wait in their cars and we’ll call them or text them when we are ready for them. As far as the nail side and spa side, requiring all of our clients as soon as they walk in the door to wash their hands and when they’re in a pedicure bowl they’re being cleaned and sanitized before we even touch them,” said Selz.

Over at World Gym in Palm Desert, the owners have also developed new guidelines.

“We’re going to be able to use every other cardio piece of equipment so people will have that six feet of spacing and have lots of sanitation areas. In our bathrooms it will be for restrooms we won’t have changing, showering or sauna,” said Wanda Matranga, owener of World Gym in Palm Desert.

Matranga says it’s time to roll out the next phase.

“Every business can do what we need to keep their employees and the public safe. We’ve seen it happen in our Costco stores, in our Targets and there’s no reason why every business can’t do the same,” said Matranga.

The governor has said Phase 3 could begin as soon as a month, or when the state health department has deemed the protocols are able to be followed safely.