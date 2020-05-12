Newsom Releases Guidelines for Reopening More Industries

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that the state was again loosening its statewide umbrella health order, and give individual counties the authority to allow shopping malls, strip malls and outlet malls to reopen with curbside pickup. The state modification would also allow counties to authorize the reopening of some offices, if workers are unable to work remotely.

Newsom said modifications were also being made to accommodate services such as car washes, pet groomers and dog walkers. He noted that changing the statewide order doesn’t automatically mean such businesses will be allowed to reopen, with the specific authority delegated to individual counties based on their individual circumstances.

NEW: CA has released guidance for the re-opening of more industries such as: -Offices (that cannot telework)

-Malls and strip malls (for curbside / outdoor pickup)

-Outdoor museums. CA is flattening the curve but we MUST continue to allow science and public health to guide us. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 12, 2020

“The statewide order affords the opportunity for local government to come in to reform with those guidelines,” he said. “But one can choose — a region like the Bay Area, the six counties, can choose to be a little bit more … restrictive. Parts of Southern California, L.A. and others the same. So not everyone is compelled into this phase. But that phase is afforded to everybody.”

The state has also released guidelines for dine-in restaurants, when they are eventually allowed to reopen. When such openings are permitted, the guidelines call for restrictions on capacity and mandates on safety, such as face coverings for employees and customers.

Full list of guidelines can be found by clicking here.