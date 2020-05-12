Palm Desert Code Compliance stops by local businesses

Their doors are open, but the Body Deli is serving the community in a new way.

“Usually we definitely have people in the store so they can try on things or interact a little bit more. The table means they’re not able to come in, but at least we can still have an interaction or a conversation and we can still go over products,” said Ashley Skarin, the owner of the Body Deli on Hwy 111.

The skincare store reopened for curbside pick-up just a few days ago, and Palm Desert Code Compliance has already stopped by.

“The goal of our visits to the businesses is to educate them on what the state orders are right now regarding the recent changes, give them our business cards and ask them to contact us if they have any questions. That we can guide them in the right direction,” said Pedro Rodriguez with Palm Desert Code Compliance.

The officers are visitng stores throughout the city that are part of phase two, making sure they aren’t allowing customers inside.

While masks aren’t required by the state, the officers are suggesting staff members wear them while inside.

“The curbside table seems to be a good option for people. With the table they can come up and until we get further go ahead we’ll stay with that. We want to be in compliance and following all the rules but also be available for people,” said Skarin.

And Rodriguez says their goal is to ensure the community is able to reopen safely

“We introduce and explain why they’re there. We’re in an educational role trying to help the businesses understand how we can partner together,” said Rodriguez.

“As long as they’re following the rules that were given to them then it’s their job to do that. As long as it’s not in an intimidating fashion or something like that they’re probably just make sure everyone is abiding by the rules,” said Skarin.

The second Body Deli location in El Paseo will open on Thursday.

The code compliance offers said they are checking on businesses after they receive calls telling them they’re open. To contact code enforcement you can reach them at (760) 776-6360 or email codehotline@cityofpalmdesert.org.