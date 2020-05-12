Palm Springs Launches Spanish Language Facebook Page

The City of Palm Springs announces the launch of a new Spanish Language Facebook page.

This makes Palm Springs the first city in the Coachella Valley to do this.

The goal is to better engage and communicate with the Latino community about issues related to COVID-19 and what is happening in Palm Springs city government.

Residents can find, share and like the page on Facebook under “Gobierno de Municipal de Palm Springs.”

“The City of Palm Springs prides itself on being one of the most inclusive and welcoming communities in the nation. It is important to the City Council that we do our best to reach out to everyone, including our growing Latino community, whose first language may not be English,” said City Manager David H. Ready, who noted that especially during the COVID-19 emergency, it is important that every citizen have the opportunity to stay up to date and informed about city orders and other critical information that affects the health and livelihood of Palm Springs residents and businesses.

“We want every Palm Springs resident to know City Hall is here for them and we hope our Latino community will take advantage of this new Facebook page and share with their family and friends,” said Ready.