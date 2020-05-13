Mask Requirements City-by-City

After the Riverside County Board of Supervisors rescinded the order that required face masks, confusion is at an all-time high.

So the big questions circling around: Are you required to wear a mask and is it being enforced?

Two suspects are facing battery charges after a fight over wearing a face mask in a Southern California Target. Footage shows them punching an employee who fell and broke his arm.

Nationwide, emotions are clearly running high about wearing a face covering but here in the Coachella Valley, orders change from to city to city.

Palm Springs, Indian Wells, Desert Hot Springs and Coachella are all requiring masks.

La Quinta is requiring masks in grocery stores, drug stores, doctors offices and other businesses with mask policies. Otherwise, masks are strongly recommended.

Rancho Mirage is requiring masks in essential businesses.

For Palm Desert, Indio, Cathedral City and unincorporated areas like Thousand Palms and Bermuda Dunes, masks are not required, but highly recommended.

While masks are not required in some cities, many businesses will still require you to wear one because they’re private property.

In a video taken in Beaumont, a woman claimed her entire family had a medical condition and therefore, couldn’t wear masks, was asked to leave for not wearing one in the checkout line at a food for less.

So what if you don’t wear a mask where it’s required?

Sheriff Chad Bianco told Fox News he won’t enforce it.

“You can’t arrest somebody for exercising in public or not wearing a mask.”

Meanwhile, the city of Palm Springs said people who don’t follow the guidelines could be fined if necessary.

“In our view, it’s important to enforce these orders,” Christy Holstege, a Palm Springs city councilmember, said. “If you don’t have any enforcement then the order is meaningless and it’s not helpful.”

Requirement or not, many health officials say the use of masks and social distancing have helped flatten the curve and ask residents to continue practicing safety measures.

Cathedral City will hold a meeting Wednesday night to discuss whether they will change their requirements and make face masks necessary.

For now, customers across the valley should check the business or place they’re going to see if masks are required.

FULL STATEMENTS PER CITY:

Desert Hot Springs:

All persons, including Essential Workers shall wear face coverings, such as scarves (dense fabric, without holes), bandanas, neck gaiter, or other fabric face coverings. All persons, including Essential Workers are discouraged from using Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as N95 masks, for non-medical reasons. Face coverings:

Must be worn by all persons while they are outside of their home. Must be worn by all persons while on public transit. Are encouraged, but not required to be worn in personal vehicles. Are encouraged, but not required by persons exercising outdoors, such as walking, hiking, or bicycling. However, people must comply with social distancing during these activities, including maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from other people. Are not required to be worn by persons 2 years and under. Are not required to be worn by persons with a health condition whose medical doctor has advised against wearing a face covering and can provide documentation.

Palm Desert:

The City of Palm Desert is complying and aligned with State of California and Riverside County public health guidelines and joins the County Board of Supervisors in strongly encouraging the public to wear face coverings and practice social distancing (maintaining six feet of space or more) when in public.

From the outset of the pandemic, Palm Desert has relied on the medical and scientific expertise of County and State public health officials rather than instituting local directives. Relying on expertise and best practices is a Palm Desert tradition and we do not anticipate that this will change.