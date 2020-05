NBCares Silver Linings: John Tesh

He’s an award winning broadcast journalist, musician, television host and now add best selling author to the impressive resume of John Tesh. his new book “Relentless: Unleashing a Life of Purpose, Grit and Faith” was released just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

He was unsure of the timing but it turns out the lessons he learned and shares in the memoir have become his current silver lining…