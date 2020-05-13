Officials Looking for Restaurants to Join “Great Plates Delivered”

Riverside County health officials are looking for restaurants in San Jacinto, Hemet, Perris, Banning, Beaumont and surrounding areas to take part in the “Great Plates Delivered” program aimed at providing meals for at-risk seniors staying home to avoid exposure to coronavirus.

Participating restaurants will provide three meals per day, seven days a week for those 65 and older, including delivery. In turn, the restaurants will receive up to $66 – $16 for breakfast, $17 for lunch, $28 for dinner, and $5 for incidentals – from the county through at least June 10. The program may be extended.

“This program is a win-win for everyone involved,” said Jewel Lee, director of Riverside County Office on Aging. “The seniors are able to access healthy meals while remaining safe at home, and local restaurants are able to earn money during these difficult financial times.”

Restaurants should be able to provide nutritional meals that meet cultural needs, and lunch and dinner must include a piece of fresh fruit or vegetable. Drinks, if included, must be less than 24 calories per 8oz and made of 100 percent fruit juice.

“I am particularly proud that the Great Plates Delivered program was piloted in the Fourth District, with Norma’s Italian Kitchen in Rancho Mirage being the first restaurant in Riverside County to get signed up and deliver their amazing dishes to senior citizens,” said Riverside County Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “The operation at Norma’s Italian Kitchen is inspiring and shows that this program is helping to save jobs and provide exceptional service to seniors in our community.”

Restaurants are encouraged to provide their own delivery, as that will allow the business to keep more of the funds in-house and better coordinate the delivery to customers. Delivery drivers must pass a background check at the restaurant’s expense. Restaurants may elect to use food delivery programs such as Grubhub, Postmates, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

There is a simple process to join this program: be in good standing with Environmental Health Restaurant Grade and become a vendor with the County of Riverside.

For more information, visit https://www.rcaging.org/COVID-19/Great-Plates-Delivered-Program.

Press Release from Riverside County Health Officials