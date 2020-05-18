Coachella Valley Agriculture Week Kicks Off

A coalition of agriculture and community groups from across the Coachella Valley are joining together to recognize the importance of the agricultural industry and show appreciation for local farmworkers during the Coachella Valley Spring Harvest Celebration. This event coincides with Coachella Valley Agriculture Week which takes place Monday, May 18 through Friday, May 22, 2020.

Now that the spring harvest is currently underway, thousands of seasonal workers are joining the more than 12,000 year-round essential employees in Coachella Valley’s agricultural industry to maintain the nation’s food supply. More than 100 different varieties of crops are grown locally, ranging from artichokes to zucchini.

Local agriculture non-profits Growing Coachella Valley, Riverside County Young Farmers & Ranchers, California Women for Agriculture- Coachella Chapter, Riverside County Farm Bureau, California Farmworker Foundation along with the Office of Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, City of Coachella, AGRO Labor Services and Shields Date Garden are joining together to sponsor the Coachella Valley Spring Harvest Celebration as a way to demonstrate their appreciation for these farm workers.

Others can show their support through donations for farmworkers. Suggested items include non-perishable foods, sports drinks, personal care items and new socks. Farmworker donations can be dropped off at Shields Date Garden, 80225 Highway 111, Indio, CA.

Growing Coachella Valley will honor the Coachella Valley Spring Harvest Celebration with the following themes on social media during Coachella Valley Agriculture Week:

Monday- #Growchella Selfies

Tuesday- Employee Profiles

Wednesday – Coachella Valley Agriculture from Above

Thursday – Lunch for a Crew

Friday – Farm to the City Parade

Visit http://www.facebook.com/GrowingCoachellaValley for more information about the Coachella Valley Spring Harvest Celebration.

Article from Growing Coachella Valley