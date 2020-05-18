Free Yoga Classes Offered to First Responders

Bikram Yoga Plus – Palm Springs is offering free online classes to first responders and essential workers, while the studio is closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Yoga and Pilates classes are currently offered each day of the week via live Zoom sessions. First responders and essential workers only have to email: bikramyogawellness@gmail.com to be given access to join unlimited online classes going on now.

“There is really no way to fully show our appreciation for first responders and essential workers during this unusual time, but like many, we are doing what we can in the moment,” said Annmarie Lynn, who opened Bikram Yoga Plus – Palm Springs with Denise DuBarry Hay in March 2019. “We know first responders and essential workers are dealing with stress like never before, and exercise is a great way to rejuvenate.”

Lynn is a certified Pilates and Bikram Yoga instructor, taught directly by Bikram Choudhury, who developed the unique practice in the 1970s. Lynn is a former gymnast who found life-changing pain relief after practicing Bikram Yoga for less than three months. Since then, she has dedicated her life to helping others find the same healing through yoga and Pilates.

For more information about Bikram Yoga Plus – Palm Springs, currently offering online classes only, visit https://bikramyogaps.karmasoftonline.com/schedule or call 760-832-8655.

Article from: Bikram Yoga Plus