Parolee Accused of Wielding Fake Handgun While Driving in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A parolee accused of waiving a handgun around while driving in Palm Springs and leading police on a high-speed chase was being held Monday without bail, authorities said.

Keith Issac Acedo, 43, of Palm Springs was arrested Sunday night and booked at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of evading police, brandishing a firearm and violating his parole, jail records show.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, dispatchers received a call about 5:20 p.m. Sunday that a man was driving a Ford Explorer on Ramon Road while waiving a handgun.

Police located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but Acedo allegedly sped up instead and led officers through the north end of Palm Springs and onto Interstate 10. California Highway Patrol officers joined the pursuit and were able to disable the vehicle on the interstate, police said.

Acedo was taken into a custody without incident at the conclusion of the chase. A fake handgun was found inside his SUV, police said.

Acedo, who was previously convicted of felonies in Riverside County, including vandalism and assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, is scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday.