Power Outage Affects Nearly 500 People

LA QUINTA (CNS) – Nearly 500 customers lost power Monday in La Quinta, Thermal and Coachella, according to the Imperial Irrigation District.

The utility initially announced the outage via social media about 2:40 p.m., reporting 496 customers were without electricity in an area bound by Monroe Street on the west, Calhoun Street on the east, Avenue 52 on the north and Avenue 58 on the south.

IID officials reported about 3:20 p.m. that power was restored to all but 71 customers, and estimated it would take between three and four hours for them to have their electricity turned back on.

No reason for the outage was released.