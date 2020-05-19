Man Suffers Major Injuries in I-10 Crash in Cathedral City

A 19-year-old motorist suffered major injuries Tuesday when he lost control of his truck and was ejected during a crash on Interstate 10 in Cathedral City.

The single-vehicle crash was reported about 12:20 p.m. in the eastbound direction west of Date Palm Drive, the California Highway Patrol reported.

According to the CHP, Sean Mizler of Texas was driving his Ford F-150 when he lost control of the truck and swerved across the roadway, smashing into the center guardrail before rolling several times and ending up on top of the guardrail.

A witness told the CHP he saw the truck traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving through traffic prior to the crash.

Parademics transported Mizler to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment.

Alcohol and drugs were ruled out as possible factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anybody with additional information is urged to contact Officer Young at 760-772-5300.