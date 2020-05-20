Agua Caliente Announces their Casinos are Re-opening

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians will re-open its casinos in Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage at noon Friday May 22 with ‘Play it Safe’ measures in place at both properties.

The re-opening will occur after a more than two-month voluntary closure in response to the Tribe’s March 17 state of emergency declaration on the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation and in an effort to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

“Upon re-opening, our Tribe’s top priority will be to create and maintain the safest environment possible for everyone who interacts with our facilities, including guests, team members and vendors,” Tribal Chairman Jeff L. Grubbe said. “We have spent the past two months re-evaluating the way we do business in this new environment. We have changed our perspective and have improved upon our business practices. Our guests demand and deserve the kind of care and attention that goes into providing the highest quality experience.”

The Agua Caliente announcement to re-open comes just one day after the Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution fully supporting tribal governments to re-open business safely and help jumpstart the local economy.

The county resolution acknowledges that casinos are re-opening with full transparency, social distancing, and personal protective equipment for employees, guests, and vendors.

“Jobs are essential during these times, and our team members deserve the safest work environment possible,” Tribal Chairman Grubbe said. “We appreciate the Riverside County Supervisors for honoring and respecting our tribal sovereignty. As the Coachella Valley starts to re-open, our community should expect all businesses to operate with the highest standards to ensure our safety. And, we will deliver that on day one of re-opening.”

‘Play it Safe’ measures include intense cleaning efforts utilizing an antimicrobial product throughout the tribal properties as well as temperature checks upon entry, face-covering requirements and social distancing requirements, among other measures, for guests and team members throughout the facilities. Upon re-opening, we will not allow smoking inside our properties. We will maintain a 50 percent occupancy limit, and the number of seats at table games and on the casino floor will be reduced. In addition, in Rancho Mirage, the Sunstone Spa, The Show, Pivat Cigar Lounge, The District, and the resort pool will remain closed as will the buffets at both properties.

For specific details related to the re-opening of Agua Caliente Casinos in Rancho Mirage and Palm Springs, please visit their website: aguacalientecasinos.com.

Article from The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.