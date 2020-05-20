NBCares Silver Linings: Actor’s Fund with Bryan Cranston

He’s one of Hollywood’s most popular and critically acclaimed actors. Bryan Cranston does it all… television, movies, broadway and now he’s using his wonderful talents teaming up with Sally Field. The award winning actors will perform the two person play “Love Letters” Thursday at 5pm live on the Actors Fund and Broadway Best Youtube channels. It’s all part of the spotlight on plays series benefiting the actors fund… a Silver Lining indeed…