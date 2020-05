Traffic Alert: Part of Araby Drive will be Closed Friday

Palm Springs is warning residents and commuters Araby Drive will be completely closed Friday at Anza Trail between E. Palm Canyon Drive and the Wash.

The closure is part of a utility pole replacement being done by Southern California Edison and Diversified Electrical.

The closure is scheduled from 7:00am to 4:00pm May 22.

A message board has been placed before Anza Trail to alert residents of the closure.

Rim Road will be the only access in and out of the area during the day.