Palm Springs Air Museum Memorial Day Warbird Ceremony

The Palm Springs Air Museum is honoring all who’ve served the country with a Memorial Day Warbird Ceremony and two flyovers.

While the museum is closed to the public, spectators can view the ceremony and plane departures online at PalmSpringsAirMusuem.org.

The service live stream will begin at 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 25, 2020, and will include a welcome by PSAM Vice Chairman Fred Bell, the staging of pilots and vintage warbirds, burial flag presentations to pilots while the Palm Springs Pipe Band plays and the take-off of several vintage warbirds into the sky.

After the first flyover mid-morning, the five aircrafts will join other warbirds from the Inland Empire Wing of the CAF, Flabob Aviation Associates, and the Condor Squadron Threshold Technologies, Inc, and fly over parts of San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Orange Counties. There will be a lunch break and the air crafts will return to the Coachella Valley for a 5 p.m. flyover back to the Palm Springs Air Museum.

The honorees and aircrafts include:

-P-63 Kingcobra: Cpl Joseph LaSalle, WWI

-P-51 Mustang: Lt. Col Robert Friend, WWII (Tuskegee Airman)

-T-33 Shooting Star: Col. Robert Gilliland, Korean War

-C-47 Skytrain: Maj Gen Kenneth Miles, Vietnam War

-T-28 Trojan: Col Ross Miles, Current Service

The Morning Coachella Valley route:

Starts at the Palm Springs International Airport to Desert Hot Springs City Hall, Regional Memorial Park, SunLine Transit Center, Sun City / Shadow Hills, Indio City Hall, John F. Kennedy Medical Center, Coachella City Hall, Coachella Valley Water District, Cochran Regional Airport, La Quinta City Hall, Indian Wells City Hall, Palm Desert City Hall, Eisenhower Medical Center, Rancho Mirage City Hall, Cathedral City’s City Hall, Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians’ Tribal Offices, Palm Springs City Hall, Desert Regional Hospital, Desert Memorial Park and the General Patton Museum.

The SoCal route:

All aircraft will then fly over the following locations in Southern California: Loma Linda VA Medical Center, Riverside National Cemetery, CHOC Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Joseph’s Hospital (Orange), John Wayne Airport, Pacific View Memorial Park (Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Bob Friend’s grave), Newport Beach, Long Beach VA Hospital, The Queen Mary, USS Iowa, Green Hills Memorial Park, Torrance Airport, LAX, Santa Monica Airport, LA National Cemetery, UCLA Medical Center, USC Medical Center, City of Hope, and finally Chino Airport.

The Evening Coachella Valley route:

Starts at the General Patton Museum, Desert Memorial Park, Desert Regional Hospital, Palm Springs City Hall, Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians’ Tribal Offices, Cathedral City’s City Hall, Rancho Mirage City Hall, Eisenhower Medical Center, Palm Desert City Hall, Indian Wells City Hall, La Quinta City Hall, Cochran Regional Airport, Coachella Valley Water District, Coachella City Hall, John F. Kennedy Medical Center, Indio City Hall, Sun City / Shadow Hills, SunLine Transit Center, Regional Memorial Park, Desert Hot Springs City Hall and ending at the Palm Springs International Airport/Palm Springs Air Museum.

For more information visit PalmSpringsAirMusuem.org.