Riverside County Gas Prices Rise For 20th Straight Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose for the 20th consecutive day Monday, inching up one-tenth of a cent to $2.822 — its lowest amount on Memorial Day since 2016.

The average price is 7 cents more than one week ago, 14.3 cents higher than one month ago, but $1.11 cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The streak of increases follows a run of 58 decreases in 62 days totaling 80.6 cents, which dropped the average price to its lowest amount since Aug. 30, 2016.

The increasing prices reflect “the fact that more people are driving than a month ago,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“As the state continues to gradually open the economy, we can expect to see gas prices continue to rise.”