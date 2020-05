Small Brush Fire Closes SR-86 In Mecca

A small brush fire prompted the closure of northbound State Route 86 in Mecca Monday.

The fire was reported at about 3:14 p.m. near 66th Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Riverside County firefighters were at the scene working to extinguish the flames, and the highway closure was expected to be in place until at least 5:30 p.m.