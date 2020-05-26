Ernie Ball Offers Free Masks to Coachella Valley Residents

Ernie Ball, the world’s leading manufacturer of premium guitar strings, bass strings, and guitar accessories, who recently changed a portion of its production line to include making face masks, is now offering them free to Coachella Valley residents to assist during this novel coronavirus outbreak.

Residents can sign up online and request up to five free face masks with delivery included. Masks, which come in both children and adult sizes, will be shipped directly to their home.

The guitar accessories plant, located in Coachella, is producing approximately 500, two-ply 100% cotton knit jersey masks each day to help meet the community’s need. The first several runs of masks were donated to employees and clienteles of Martha’s Village, one of the largest providers of homeless services in the Coachella Valley and Riverside County, as well as to local farmworkers and agricultural companies. They have also donated to several local food banks, police and fire departments, and local health facilities.

“I’ve had incredible role models my whole life, especially my dad and my grandpa. They have been really effective at taking a bad situation and figuring out how to make it a good one,” said Brian Ball, CEO. “It’s the ethos of our family and our business. So right now, it’s our duty to use the equipment that we have to help our community.”

To request free facial masks, visit at ernieballmasks.com. For more information about Ernie Ball, visit ernieball.com.

Article from Cord Media.