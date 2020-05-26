Mastro’s and Morton’s Announce Reopening

Mastro’s Steakhouse and Morton’s the Steakhouse in Palm Desert have reopened their dining rooms for the local community to enjoy, while following CDC Guidelines and recommendations such as limiting in-dining capacity to 25 percent as well as:

Employee Screenings & Health Practices – We will be screening our employees daily. If they have a temperature exceeding 100 degrees or are experiencing flu-like symptoms, they will be required to stay home until they are symptom free, without the use of medication, for 72 hours and satisfy all CDC requirements prior to returning to work. We will allow our staff to wear face masks and or at the request of the guest and practice enhanced measures such as frequent hand washing and sanitizing.

Social Distancing – Necessary steps will be taken to ensure that we are encouraging social distancing including spacing seated tables as required by each state. Signage will be posted in each location to further encourage these practices in the entry area as well as restrooms. Temporary high traffic areas such as playgrounds will be closed where applicable.

Enhanced Sanitizing and Disinfecting – All areas of the property will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized daily. In addition, we will continue to regularly clean and sanitize high touchpoint areas including door handles, chairs, tables, restrooms, handrails, etc.

Dining Enhancements – Restaurants will offer disposable menus and no-touch menu options to our diners. Additional sanitization steps will be implemented for condiments and utensils. Hand sanitization will be provided for guests at the entry of each location.

For more details or the latest information you can visit www.LandrysInc.com.

Article from Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations.