The Gardens on El Paseo Officially Back Open

The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert welcomed shoppers back on Tuesday after being closed since March 19, 2020 because of COVID-19 stay at home orders.

“Today is a really special day for us it’s reopening day for The Gardens on El Paseo,” says The Gardens general manager Patrick Klein, adding that right now about a quarter of the 50 stores are open, “we expect more stores will be opening over the course of the week and we’re just really excited to welcome back our shoppers.”

Among the stores now open for full retail are XCVI, a casual clothing store.

Store owner Anat Srulovitz says when she heard the news she headed to her shop and got it ready, “I disinfect everything and we’re waiting for the customers to come but it was a really, really happy day that we heard that we can come back,” she says adding that being closed for months during peak season was tough and will take some time to get back to her regular sales, ” it was very slow, I think people are still checking and afraid to go shopping.”

Those who are out like Marlene Binder from Palm Desert are getting used to just being out again.

“I’m just out browsing around the stores that are open just to get out this is my first day really getting out shopping,” says Binder.

But The Gardens unique outdoor space may be able to lure more people to come especially after being safe at home.

“We’re very optimistic for a better summer than what is typical out here in Palm Desert and the Coachella Valley,” says Klein.

They are still encouraging social distancing and upping their cleaning regimen and stores have their own policies on face coverings and how many customers are allowed inside.

“I think it’s just going to be part of the new normal, I mean it is a little weird but I think this is what we have to get used to.” says Binder.

For a list of the open shops and restaurants click here: The Gardens on El Paseo