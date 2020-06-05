Brush Fire Burns near Salton Sea

MECCA (CNS) – A brush fire fueled by heavy winds scorched roughly four acres near the Salton Sea Friday, but no injuries were reported.

The fire was reported about 9:45 a.m. along state Route 86 near Avenue 66, south of Mecca, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

About noon, fire officials said on social media the fire’s forward rate had been halted to between three and four acres, and that crews would remain on scene for several hours to mop up hot spots.

Twelve fire engines responded, along with a bulldozer, and SR-86 was briefly closed in both directions.

No evacuations were ordered.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.