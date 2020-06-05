Coachella Valley Community Highlights Black-owned Businesses

Over the past few days, you may have noticed people posting black tiles on your social media feed.

It was an effort created by the entertainment industry to reflect on the passing of George Floyd, and now, what started out as Blackout Tuesday has grown into highlighting black-owned businesses, including here in Coachella Valley.

NBC Palm Springs spoke to local black business owners who are now being recognized. Many woke up on Tuesday morning to people posting black frames on social media with the hashtag, Blackout Tuesday. Some questioned the meaning behind it and how to support the cause.

“Stop posting their regular content for a week and only post and tag things by black creators, black leaders, black activists, and black thinkers,” said Brittany Packnett Cunningham, who is a writer and activist.

And here in Coachella Valley, the community started sharing the names and locations of local black-owned businesses.

“Our most famous one is the peanut butter, that is our biggest seller,” explained Tracy Reed, owner of Xylinna Rose Cookies.

Tracy Reed started baking Xlylinna Rose Cookies out of her home in honor of her mom and says her orders have picked up in support of small businesses.

“I think that what’s going on is that people are starting to support small businesses period. it’s a truly busy time for me, I have people texting me from like six o’clock in the morning saying can you supply my order, and I’m just like well, of course, I can, you know,” added Reed.

Other home ran businesses have also seen a spike in orders.

“With everything going on now, it’s really amplified with the support of black businesses, I’ve quadrupled in my followers, I’ve quadrupled in my order sales,” said Chris Bronston, Owner of Dynasty Wings.

Bronston guarantees his wings will satisfy and had this message for what is going on in the world today.

“The chicken wings are crispy, no soft wings here okay, everything is crispy. I see a lot of different cultures coming together doing the marching, doing the protest, and really try to bring awareness to it. I know it’s a bad thing, but I see a lot of good that is coming out of it, we just got to give it time and let the wounds heal,” added Bronston.

For more information on Black-owned businesses here in Coachella Valley, follow this link: https://www.pslocalsonly.com/