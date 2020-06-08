Local leaders address national call to ‘defund police departments’

Across the country, some activists are pushing to defund police departments, and while the message faces opposition, supporters say the intent is to reform instead of abolish law enforcement.

“I don’t believe that you should disband police departments, but I do believe that in cities and states you need to look at how we are spending the resources and invest more in our communities,” said Rep. Karen Bass of the 37th district.

The American Civil Liberties Union is calling for law enforcement funds to be shifted to support mental health and housing programs, and now local city leaders are assessing their own agencies.

“It makes us go back and reflect on what are we doing in our own police department, in our own practices in our use of force and deescalation techniques and productive ways to allocate our funding,” said Waymond Fermon, a councilman in Indio.

Councilman Fermon says he’s working closely with Indio Police to create a cultural change, and members of the department say their funds are allocated based on community needs and input.

“Being the largest city in the valley, that is always being evaluated so I think we just look to make sure what is the level of service that the city expects, what is it the public would like to see? Is it our public safety, is it things to help the community in social services or public services,” said Benjamin Guitron, the public information officer with the Indio Police Department.

And while national events have divided officers and civilians, Indio leaders say their goal is to create unity while searching for a solution.

“The message here is, we’re going to have to continue to work together,” said Fermon.

“Att the end of the day, the city police department for Indio is the citizen’s police department, it’s the businesses police department, we can’t loose sight of that, it’s not just us, it’s the entire community,” said Guitron.

Fermon says the best way for the community to have their input heard is to join in the public comments of city council meetings. The meetings take place on the first and third Wednesday of every month.