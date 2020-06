Pointer Sister Dead at Age 69

Bonnie Pointer — a member of the Pointer Sisters until she went solo in 1978 — has died.‬

‪With her sisters, she hit the Top-40 pop charts that decade with ‘Yes We Can Can,’ ‘Fairytale’ and ‘How Long (Betcha’ Got a Chick On the Side).’

Bonnie wasn’t part of the Pointer Sisters when they scored their biggest mainstream hits during the 80s although she did post several R&B chart singles on her own including ‘Heaven Must Have Sent You’ in 1979.‬

‪Bonnie was 69.‬