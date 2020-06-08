Veterans’ Funerals to Resume

Department of Veterans Affairs officials say funeral services, which had been on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume this week at most national cemeteries, including the one in Riverside.

Services had been reduced to burials and limited visitations since March 23, while larger services and military honors were suspended.

On Tuesday, the department plans to start contacting families who had to delay or limit services for loved ones and let them know the cemeteries are now fully open again.

“We believe we have a robust set of measures in place that will allow us to conduct committal and memorial services while protecting the health and safety of veterans, their families and our team members who serve them,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said.

There will still be limits on the number of people at each service, physical distancing will be required for those who do not live in the same household, masks will be required and those who are ill will be urged to stay at home.