Billboard: Coachella Not Happening in October, Potential Limited Capacity in 2021

Billboard Magazine reports Coachella 2020 will not be happening after all due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The publication said Tuesday that Goldenvoice will reschedule events this year, including Indio’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival set for the second and third weekends of October. This likely means Stagecoach 2020 will not happen either.

Billboard reports their sources tell them, festival organizers are working to determine whether the two-weekend festival can make a comeback in April 2021 at limited capacity, or whether it will come back in October at full capacity.

This information has yet to be confirmed, but reports have recently surfaced that Coachella 2020 acts were asked to wait for 2021.