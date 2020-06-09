Indio’s Waymond Fermon Set to Open Tuesday’s #NoMoreHashtags Candlelight Vigil

A vigil to honor the life of George Floyd takes place Tuesday, June 9, at Miles Park in Indio from 6pm – 8pm.

The event was previously scheduled for June 1, but rescheduled to abide by Riverside County’s curfew order that was put in place that day.

Organizers are following guidelines saying masks and social distancing is required.

On the list of attendees include Indio Councilmember Waymond Fermon, who is the vigil co-organizer, Dr. Egson with the Boys & Girls Club of the Coachella Valley, Benjamin Guitron with the Indio Police Department, Riverside County Board of Education Trustee Elizabeth Romero and several other community members and advocates.

The organizers created a Facebook group called “We Are Indio” for news about the city and way to help make a difference.

NBC Palm Springs will be live at the vigil in our 5pm and 6pm news.