Riverside County Sees Largest One-Day Jump of COVID-19 Cases

Riverside County health officials announced 384 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and nine more deaths Tuesday in the largest one-day jump in cases since the pandemic began — although officials cautioned the number accounts for more than 24 hours worth of data following a change in how the county tallies its figures.

Infections countywide now stand at 9,590, with the death toll up to 365, according to the Riverside University Health System.

The oldest fatality reported on Tuesday is a 98-year-old woman from Riverside, with the youngest being a 49-year-old woman from Indio, RUHS spokesman Jose Arballo said.

Starting Tuesday, the county shifted its 24-hour window for data collection, although Arballo said that even under the prior system, Tuesday’s number would have included over 200 new cases.

“We are pulling our data at a different time, some of yesterday’s numbers were included today,” Arballo said. “But even by regular standards, we did have a good size increase.”

The number of hospitalized patients increased by three to 220, which includes 71 being treated in intensive care units, or eight more than Monday. This includes residents from neighboring counties being treated in Riverside County.

Upward of 100 patients from Imperial County were admitted to Riverside County hospitals beginning in the last two weeks of May, but Arballo said last week it was unclear how many were still being treated.

Riverside County — which has the second-highest number of cases statewide after Los Angeles– is preparing to move forward in reopening additional economic sectors, officials said Friday after the release of Stage 3 criteria of the governor’s four-stage reopening framework.

Currently, Riverside County, like most of the rest of the state, is in the “advanced” Stage 2 point of the de-regulation framework that was put in place by the three-dozen or so public health executive orders signed by the governor since mid-March.

Retail outlets, hair salons, dine-in restaurants and gaming facilities were among the businesses permitted to reopen two weeks ago in Stage 2.

One of the state’s thresholds for progressing along the de-regulation path is for the number of residents screened for COVID-19 to increase. Currently, close to 5% of the county’s aggregate population has been tested, according to county health officials, who said Tuesday that 140,709 tests have been administered.

County Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said on Friday that one criterion for a jurisdiction to continue toward full reopening is for the positivity rate in tests to remain below 8%. The county topped out at 8% on June 3 but was consistently below that figure prior to that time.

The California Department of Public Health and the governor’s office established an action list for bars, day camps, gyms and schools to return to business, as well as paving the way for professional sports venues to restart operations.

“It is up to the local jurisdiction to make decisions regarding reopening specific sectors based upon the epidemiology and readiness of the county,” according to a CDPH statement.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 6/9/20 16:00.

Article from City News Service.