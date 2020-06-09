The Living Desert Announces Opening Date

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens announced a reopening date of Monday, June 15.

They have been closed since mid-march as a result of the coronavirus.

They also said they have made changes to the ticketing and entry process as health and safety precautions.

Here are some of the key changes the park has made:

Limited Entry: To help limit the number of guests in the Zoo, entry will be limited to 200 guests per hour with a maximum of 1,000 guests per day. This limit includes both members and daily visitors.

To help limit the number of guests in the Zoo, entry will be limited to 200 guests per hour with a maximum of 1,000 guests per day. This limit includes both members and daily visitors. Timed Ticketing for Contact-Free and Expedited Admissions: All tickets must be purchased in advance using our online system to enable us to control capacity and limit the number of guests who are inside the Zoo at any given time – including current Zoo members. Reserve your tickets online up to two weeks in advance for contact-free and expedited admissions!

All tickets must be purchased in advance using our online system to enable us to control capacity and limit the number of guests who are inside the Zoo at any given time – including current Zoo members. Reserve your tickets online up to two weeks in advance for contact-free and expedited admissions! Hours of Operation: We will reopen under our summer hours of operation. The gates and Gardens open at 7am. The Zoo and amenities are open from 8:00am-1:30pm, with last admission at 1:00pm.

We will reopen under our summer hours of operation. The gates and Gardens open at 7am. The Zoo and amenities are open from 8:00am-1:30pm, with last admission at 1:00pm. Face Coverings: For the health and safety of our animals, staff, and guests, masks that cover both the nose and mouth or face shields must be worn by all guests over the age of 3 years old while on Zoo grounds.

One-Way Traffic: There will be a one-way traffic flow through the Zoo in a counterclockwise direction. Downloadable map will be made available soon.

There will be a one-way traffic flow through the Zoo in a counterclockwise direction. Downloadable map will be made available soon. Social Distancing: All guests must maintain at least six feet of social physical distancing and refrain from congregating with others that are not within their household.

All guests must maintain at least six feet of social physical distancing and refrain from congregating with others that are not within their household. Indoor Spaces and Certain Experiences Closed: To maintain proper social distancing, certain indoor spaces and special experiences are closed. For a complete list of these closures, please check the FAQs down below.

Their new policies can be found on their website.