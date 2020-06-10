2020 Coachella and Stagecoach Officially Canceled

The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, which were earlier postponed until October because of the growing spread of coronavirus, have been canceled for 2020.

Citing concerns over a possible autumn resurgence of COVID-19, Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser today (June 10) signed the order canceling the popular festivals. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival were originally scheduled for April, but they were postponed until October after Kaiser issued a similar order.

“I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall,” said Kaiser. “In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward.

“These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. My first priority is the health of the community.”

County officials have been in contact with Goldenvoice, which operates both the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival 2020, and Kaiser praised the company for its efforts to protect the health of concert goers.

“After consulting with our public health officer and local leaders from the City of Indio and Goldenvoice, and with continued importance on public health, it was decided that postponing the concert series was appropriate and necessary,” said Chair V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor.