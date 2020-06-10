Coachella Valley Activist Mario Lazcano Loses Battle to Cancer

Coachella Valley activist, Mario Lazcano, has passed lost his battle to cancer.

The news was announced Wednesday in a social media post from Coachella Mayor, Steve Hernandez.

“Mario was instrumental in fighting for immigrant rights, fighting for social changing in the City of Coachella and Coachella Valley and was just an all around great man and community leader,” said Hernandez.

The TODEC Legal Center also posted a tribute to the late activist.

On May 29 TODEC asked for prayers from the community explaining that Mario was struggling for his own life.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.