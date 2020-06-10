Coachella Valley Needs Donors To Give Blood, Save Lives

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A severe need for blood donations prompted a series of mobile drives organized by LifeStream Blood Bank, including two set to take place next week Coachella Valley.

LifeStream will set up at the headquarters of Desert Water Agency, 1200 Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.

On Friday, June 19, another blood drive is scheduled at a ice cream shop in La Quinta from 8 a.m. to noon. Nitroinfusions is at 78010 Main St., #108.

During the first few weeks of the coronavirus outbreak, protective stay-at-home orders forced the cancellation of more than 80 LifeStream blood drives throughout Southern California, LifeStream spokesman Don Escalante said.

About 5,000 pints of blood was effectively lost from mid-March through the end of May, he said. Blood collected through donations to LifeStream flows to more than 80 hospitals in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura and San Diego counties.

Potential donors must be at least 15 years old, weigh at least 115 pounds and be free from infections or illnesses. Donors must not be at risk of having AIDS or hepatitis. Donors under 17 years old must bring written consent from a parent.

For appointments, call 800-879-4484 or visit http://www.lstream.org.