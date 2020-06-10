County health experts say valley is ready to reopen despite rising COVID-19 cases

As the Coachella Valley prepares to reopen more businesses, some medical professionals are worried about the region’s consistently high case numbers.

“We all got really nervous around Memorial Day weekend, because everything opened up and we knew that some people would probably be a little reckless and that seems to have happened because we’re a couple of weeks beyond Memorial Day weekend now, and the hospital censuses now for COVID are about 50 percent higher than they were a couple of weeks ago,” said Dr. Loftus with Eisenhower Health.

Just last week, Riverside County reported an eight percent positivity rate, the highest an area can have to qualify for reopening.

“The numbers will ebb and flow, it’s the trends that you want to be concerned about, and right now we’re trending a little up, but we’re still within the guidelines. Hopefully as we open up the economy more on Friday, people will continue to do the things that we ask,” said Jose Arballo Jr, a spokesperson for Riverside County Health.

Eisenhower Health also recently recorded their largest one-day amount of COVID-19 related hospitalizations to date, but health officials say Coachella Valley is well equipped to handle a surge.

“Our hospitals, although the number of patients and also ICU’s is slightly going up, are still well within our capacity. That’s not an area of serious concern,” said Arballo.

And experts are currently working to bring more resources to under served areas as the county enters the next phase.

“If there’s a particular business or area, community, neighborhood where there’s a real problem, we should be able to find that out through our contact tracing and that way we can at least find some strategy on how to improve the situation,” said Arballo.