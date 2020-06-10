CSUSB Palm Desert Campus to Award Highest Number of Degrees in History

Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert Campus will award 421 bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees this spring – the highest number in the history of the campus.

Last year, the Palm Desert Campus awarded 394 degrees. That number is expected to grow each year due to the continued popularity and growth of the campus.

“My sincere congratulations to the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus Class of 2020 and their families,” said Jake Zhu, dean of the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus. “I am very proud of our graduates who arrived to the finish line during unprecedented times. They will always be part of the PDC family and I look forward to seeing their achievements and contributions in the future!”

Kameron Manshadi, who lives in Rancho Mirage and will receive a bachelor’s degree in nursing, has been selected as the Palm Desert Campus’s Outstanding Undergraduate Student for 2020.

This year’s commencement ceremony will be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The university’s goal is to recognize graduates with a traditional ceremony when it is safe to gather in celebration.

The CSUSB Palm Desert Campus offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees, a doctorate in educational leadership, and teaching credentials and certificates. With more than 1,600 students, it is the Coachella Valley’s four-year public university and plays a vital role in educating and training the region’s growing population.

Article from CSUSB Palm Desert