Over 300 New Cases Reported in Riverside County Wednesday

Riverside County health officials Wednesday announced 321 new coronavirus infections, the second highest daily total reported since the pandemic began, behind only Tuesday’s figures.

Cases countywide now stand at 9,911, with the death toll up to 372 after officials reported seven more fatalities Wednesday, according to the Riverside University Health System.

Officials reported 384 new infections on Tuesday, but said that number accounted for more than 24 hours worth of data following a change in how the county tallies its figures.

Meanwhile, county officials announced hotels, motels, gyms, bars and other businesses will be allowed to reopen starting Friday.

“We have long looked forward to reopening more Riverside County businesses, which provide valuable goods, services and jobs vital to the fabric of our economy,” Supervisor Karen Spiegel said. “It’s very important that while visiting these businesses, all residents continue to do their part to slow the spread of the disease by wearing face coverings and maintaining six feet from others.”

Also Wednesday, Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser signed an order canceling this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival, which were previously postponed from April to October due to the ongoing health crisis.

No future dates were announced.

The number of hospitalized patients on Wednesday increased by seven to 227, which includes 73 being treated in intensive care units, or two more than Tuesday. This includes residents from neighboring counties being treated in Riverside County.

Upward of 100 patients from Imperial County were admitted to Riverside County hospitals beginning in the last two weeks of May, but officials said last week it was unclear how many were still being treated.

Riverside County has the second-highest number of cases statewide after Los Angeles.

Article updated: 6/10/20

Article from City News Service.