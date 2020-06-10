Riverside County Opening More Businesses Friday

As Riverside County continues to move to reopen its economy, county officials are announcing the types of businesses that may reopen Friday (June 12) as part of the state’s additional businesses now included in accelerated stage two.

Riverside County health officials emphasize, however, that as residents visit more places in the community, it is ever-more important to take steps to protect themselves from coronavirus. Officials urge residents to continue to wear face coverings when they leave the home and maintain social distancing when out in public. Frequent hand washing is also important to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Residents are encouraged to visit businesses that are taking safety precautions for their employees and customers by following local guidance and industry-specific guidance issued by the state. Additional business guidance will be made available on RivCoBizHelp.org website, with input from the Riverside County Economic Recovery Task Force.

“We have long looked forward to reopening more Riverside County businesses, which provide valuable goods, services and jobs vital to the fabric of our economy,” said Vice Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “It’s very important that while visiting these businesses, all residents continue to do their part to slow the spread of the disease by wearing face coverings and maintaining six feet from others.”

The businesses that will be eligible to open Friday include:

Hotels, motels, inns (for tourism and travel)

Schools, day camps, daycares

Campgrounds and outdoor recreation

Filming for television and music industries

Restaurants, bars and wineries

Museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums

Professional sports (no audience)

Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Gyms and fitness centers

Among the business that are not allowed at this stage include some personal care businesses, including nail salons, threading and waxing, as well as youth sports, team sports, weddings and libraries.

As always, residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.