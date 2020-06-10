Sunline Extends Student Art Deadline

Sunline Transit Agency announced a deadline extension for their 5th annual student art competition.

The extension is for grades 9-12 with submissions now due Monday, June 15.

Entries for grades k-8 are due Wednesday, June 10.

This years theme is “SunLine Buses are Important for the Coachella Valley and the Environment.”

A winner will be determined from each of the grade level categories for a total of three (3) first place winners.

The first place winners will have his or her artwork fully wrapped on a hydrogen electric fuel cell bus. The winning entry will also be posted on SunLine’s website, SunLine.org, or other printed and digital materials. The second and third place winners will have his or her artwork displayed at a local bus shelter in the Coachella Valley.

Rules for grades k-8 include:

• Artwork may include crayons, paint, markers, or colored pencils. No digital media accepted. • Art should include buses and landmarks that are unique to the Coachella Valley (for example: windmills). • The SunLine logo must appear on any drawings of buses. • Artwork MUST include a written message about how public transportation improves the environment and should be incorporated into the design. • All words must be spelled correctly. • The back of the poster must include the following information and it must be legible: student’s full name, contact phone number, email address, grade level, school name, and teacher’s name. • Each student may submit only one poster design. The design must be original work created by the student. The poster must measure 8.5 x 11” wide. The design should be laid out horizontally and submitted on regular paper or heavy paper such as poster or card stock.

Rules for grades 9-12 include:

• Artwork may be composed of digital media (photography, graphic design) or traditional artwork (paint, markers or colored pencils). • Art should include buses and landmarks that are unique to the Coachella Valley (for example: windmills). • The SunLine logo must appear on any drawings or photos of buses. • Artwork MUST include a written message about how public transportation improves the environment and should be incorporated into the design. • All words must be spelled correctly. • The back of the poster must include the following information and it must be legible: student’s full name, contact phone number, email address, grade level, school name, and teacher’s name. • Each student may submit only one design. The design must be original work created by the student. The design must measure 8.5 x 11” wide. The design should be laid out horizontally and submitted on regular paper or heavy paper such as poster or card stock.

For complete entry details click here.