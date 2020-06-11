Goldenvoice Announces 2021 Festival Dates

Organizers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Festival say both festivals will return in April 2021.

Both events were canceled outright for this year, after initially being pushed back from April to October, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the 2021 festivals Coachella Music and Arts Fest will take place the weekends of April 9-11 for weekend one and April 16-18 for weekend 2.

Stagecoach is set for April 23 – 25, 2021.

In a statement from the organizers they say:

Under the continuing health guidance of the County of Riverside, Coachella and Stagecoach 2020 will not take place this October as previously rescheduled. This is not the future that any of us hoped to confront, but our main focus remains the well-being of our fans, staff, artists, desert partners and everyone involved in the festival. A year without Coachella and Stagecoach is hard for us to comprehend, but we have every intention of returning in 2021. As of now, Coachella weekend one will take place April 9 – 11, 2021 and weekend two will be April 16 – 18, 2021. Stagecoach is set for April 23 – 25, 2021. We look forward to sharing our new lineups and more information. We can’t wait to be together in the desert again when it is safe.

They also said all 2020 passes will be honored in 2021. Current pass holders will be sent an email by the end of the day on Monday, June 15 with further instructions to request a refund or to roll over to next year.